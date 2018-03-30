COMEDY
Watch James Corden Get Smashed In The Face By A Ball In Slow Motion

Ouch!
By Lee Moran

The things that “The Late Late Show” host James Corden does for his audience.

The Slow Mo Guys threw a ball at Corden’s face on Thursday night — all in the name of entertainment.

Britons Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy, who have earned worldwide fame for their slowed down YouTube videos, also filmed Corden popping a water balloon and participating in an action movie-style sequence.

They then replayed all the clips back in glorious slow motion.

Here’s how the ball-throwing looked as it was being filmed:

Check out the slowed down version in the clip above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
