James Corden Isn't Quite Squad-Ready As Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer

When James Corden got word that one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers was down before an actual concert, he enthusiastically filled in.

But, Corden being Corden, he provided more comic relief than dazzling moves.

The goofy bit topped a series of misadventures for “The Late Late Show” host on a “Take A Break” segment that ran Thursday. Corden was filling in as general manager of The Forum in Los Angeles on the same night it hosted the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. That gave the comedian a chance to “help” Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and others before the Swift emergency.

And boy did he answer the call.