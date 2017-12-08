ENTERTAINMENT
12/08/2017 06:08 am ET

James Corden Isn't Quite Squad-Ready As Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer

He hilariously tried to fill in before an actual concert.
By Ron Dicker

When James Corden got word that one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers was down before an actual concert, he enthusiastically filled in.

But, Corden being Corden, he provided more comic relief than dazzling moves.

The goofy bit topped a series of misadventures for “The Late Late Show” host on a “Take A Break” segment that ran Thursday. Corden was filling in as general manager of The Forum in Los Angeles on the same night it hosted the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. That gave the comedian a chance to “help” Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and others before the Swift emergency.

And boy did he answer the call.

You can watch the whole video or fast forward to the Swift bit at 10:10.

