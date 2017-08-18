James Corden Uses 'Despacito' To Sing A Recap Of This Crazy AF Summer

Let James Corden give you a quick recap of the summer of 2017 while breaking it down des-pa-cito.

The late night host recounted the political mayhem and pop culture moments of the last few months with the help of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” on Wednesday night.

From how Trump denounced Neo-Nazis “slowly, slowly” to the divisive issue of male rompers, Corden used the song of the summer to write a song about the summer.

By the end of the chaotic list, the host makes one final wish: “I hope next summer we can take it slowly, like ‘Despacito.’”