James Corden's 'Melania' Longs To Be Part Of Our World In 'Little Mermaid' Spoof

She’s got diamonds and purses a’plenty, she’s got Donald’s hair pieces galore.

But James Corden’s “Melania Trump” wants moooooore.

On Thursday night, the “Late Late Show” host performed a hilarious parody of the song “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.” Corden’s version swaps Ariel for Melania Trump, who longs to be part of our world.

“With Secret Service you don’t get too far. Heels make it hard for jumping, escaping,” Corden croons as Melania.