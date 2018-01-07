ENTERTAINMENT
01/07/2018 08:50 pm ET Updated 1 minute ago

James Franco, Chris Hemsworth Wear 'Time's Up' Pins At Golden Globes

The pins show support for a new initiative that combats workplace sexual harassment.

By Alanna Vagianos
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya wearing a Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes. 

A ton of dapper dudes (and a few choice ladies) donned “Time’s Up” pins at Sunday night’s Golden Globes in support of a new initiative to help women fight workplace sexual harassment

Actress Reese Witherspoon tapped costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips back in December to create the pin for the awards show. Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea for the pins happened at an initial brainstorm meeting about the Time’s Up initiative with actresses, producers and others in the industry.  

“Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters,” Phillips said. “We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it.” 

Those sporting the protest pin on Sunday included Chris Hemsworth, James Franco, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jude Law.

The Time’s Up initiative was announced on New Year’s Day, and includes more than 300 women in television, film and theater. The project, inspired by the recent #MeToo movement, aims to combat sexual misconduct in all workplaces by creating a legal defense fund to help less-privileged women come forward with their stories. 

Below, see more stars wearing the Time’s Up pin. 

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stars Wearing Black In Solidarity At Golden Globes
Alanna Vagianos
Women's Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Sex Crimes Music Technology Golden Globe Awards
James Franco, Chris Hemsworth Wear 'Time's Up' Pins At Golden Globes

CONVERSATIONS