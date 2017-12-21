James Franco Stars In The Fake Hallmark Christmas Movies We Wish Were Real

Watch enough Hallmark holiday movies and you’ll start noticing a lot of tropes repeating themselves.
For instance, the heroine is probably a big-city businesswoman who comes back to her hometown, or else she’s a baker or she gets amnesia.
There are a lot of these movies, and you may not have enough time to watch all of them before Christmas. “Saturday Night Live” is here to help. The show combined all the best cliches into one sketch that was filmed for James Franco’s episode but ended up being cut for time.
Franco plays Canadian actor Chris Bearstick who ― spoiler alert ― turns out to be both young Santa and a prince.
Watch the full sketch above.
