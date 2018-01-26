James Franco Was Edited Out Of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue Cover

Some of the digital edits used in Vanity Fair’s 2018 Hollywood issue were unintentionally hilarious.

But at least one was no laughing matter.

James Franco — who was recently accused of sexual misconduct by five women — was supposed to be part of the magazine’s main feature. But the actor was digitally removed from the cover spread shortly before publication, per The Hollywood Reporter.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a spokesperson for Vanity Fair confirmed to THR on Thursday.

Franco apparently sat for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz and was interviewed for the issue, which has been in the works since November. But he was scrubbed from the magazine after numerous women accused Franco of sexual misconduct on Twitter in early January, following the actor’s decision to wear a Time’s Up pin — part of a campaign to combat sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement — at the Golden Globes.

An explosive Los Angeles Times report soon afterward didn’t help Franco, either.

The “Disaster Artist” star denied the allegations made against him during a Jan. 9 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate,” Franco said then, “but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn’t have a voice for so long.”