Director James Gunn Slams Harvey Weinstein And All Sexual Predators In One Post

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” director James Gunn is mincing no words when it comes to the sexual harassment accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein allegations and stories of similar incidents Gunn has since heard.

Gunn posted a powerful note on Facebook, headlined “On Sexual Predators In Hollywood (and the World),” that highlighted the pervasiveness of sexual assault and harassment. The director starts the note by explaining he was discussing the allegations against Weinstein with female friends and was horrified by how casually the women spoke of abuse they’ve endured.

″And then another round of stories started, of these women being grabbed and molested and abused by bosses and managers and agents,” Gunn said. “And then another round started: endless incidents of these women being subject to the unsolicited sexual advances of men, ranging from your every day entitled Hollywood scumbucket douchebag to attempted rape.”

Gunn criticized “everyone who enabled [Weinstein] to get away with such behavior.”

The 65-year-old Weinstein was fired from his own production company on Sunday night, but many have criticized the board of The Weinstein Company for not acting sooner amid years of rumors about his behavior. The New York Times set off the furor with a story last Thursday that detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment by Weinstein spanning decades. The article said Weinstein had agreed to at least eight private settlements with women.

A former New York Times reporter, Sharon Waxman, claims that while working for the paper in 2004, she tracked down evidence of Weinstein’s misconduct. But, Waxman said, pressure from the influential filmmaker and actors Matt Damon and Russell Crowe resulted in her story being “gutted.”

Gunn, in his post, said that while Hollywood was “rife” with sexual predators, it’s widespread “EVERYWHERE.”

“When someone is coerced sexually it not only affects that person, but the lives of those around that person, like rows of dominoes falling in every direction,” Gunn said. “It demolishes trust and comfort in all of society. And evil men are doing this everywhere, every day, in every occupation, and every type of household, all over the world.