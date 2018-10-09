ENTERTAINMENT
10/09/2018 04:20 pm ET

James Gunn To Write, Possibly Direct, Next 'Suicide Squad' Film

Disney fired Gunn from "Guardians of the Galaxy" earlier this year over tweets surfaced by the far right.
By Ryan Grenoble

James Gunn is back, and poised to oversee a marquee franchise.

Warner Bros. has hired the former “Guardians of the Galaxy” director to write ― and possibly direct ― “Suicide Squad 2,” Deadline first reported

The move comes after rival studio Marvel (owned by Disney) dumped Gunn in July over a series of dated shock-humor tweets. Far-right media figures had surfaced the tweets, which were sent between 2008 and 2011, likely as retribution for Gunn’s outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.

Disney’s move wasn’t well-received by the Guardians cast, which came together to sign onto a letter asking that Gunn be reinstated

Gunn apologized for the now-deleted tweets shortly after they were resurfaced, characterizing them as crude, early attempts at humor that focused on the “outrageous and taboo.”

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” Gunn wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

“Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today,” he added. “Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then.”

