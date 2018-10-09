James Gunn To Write, Possibly Direct, Next 'Suicide Squad' Film

James Gunn is back, and poised to oversee a marquee franchise.

The move comes after rival studio Marvel (owned by Disney) dumped Gunn in July over a series of dated shock-humor tweets. Far-right media figures had surfaced the tweets, which were sent between 2008 and 2011, likely as retribution for Gunn’s outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.

Disney’s move wasn’t well-received by the Guardians cast, which came together to sign onto a letter asking that Gunn be reinstated.

Gunn apologized for the now-deleted tweets shortly after they were resurfaced, characterizing them as crude, early attempts at humor that focused on the “outrageous and taboo.”

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” Gunn wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”