James Harden Shows No Mercy To Wesley Johnson In Brutal Ankle-Breaker

There are crossovers and then there’s James Harden of the Houston Rockets making an absolute mockery of L.A. Clippers’ Wesley Johnson on Wednesday night:

Harden’s crossover sent Johnson flying backward, but it didn’t end there. Harden then paused just to stare Johnson down before casually sinking a three-pointer on his way to a 25-point night.

The Rockets beat the Clippers, 105-92.

If an ankle-breaker main course with a side order of staring wasn’t brutal enough, Harden had some dessert after the game as he laughed the whole thing off:

James Harden had to laugh before he even responded 😂 pic.twitter.com/cjIm9utvv6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2018

The reaction on social media was swift, with some urging Johnson to enter the witness protection program:

Best angle of Harden forgetting that Wes Johnson has a family, and check Johnson’s look back at JH pic.twitter.com/O9TJ29sYJn — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 1, 2018

Wesley Johnson has to go into a witness protection program. And James Harden must be brought up on charges for snatching this man’s soul. pic.twitter.com/7pM82he8kC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 1, 2018

Had to do it....



James Harden ending Wesley Johnson's career is even better with Titanic music!!!



🏀🚢🎶 pic.twitter.com/827p9pUr9p — 🏀🚢🎶TITANIC HOOPS🏀🚢🎶 (@TitanicHoops) March 1, 2018

Anyone that has to guard James Harden should be required to sign a waiver pic.twitter.com/4e51TBd1i1 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 1, 2018

lol at wesley johnson's wiki after getting cooked by james harden. 😂😂😂@clutchfans pic.twitter.com/csFBdKs9rw — me (@tigercranestyle) March 1, 2018

wes johnson really should've jogged to the bench, picked up a folding chair, then tried to hit james harden in the head with it after this smh pic.twitter.com/wsuHSyzXVt — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 1, 2018

Hit him with that "left foot blue" pic.twitter.com/pkpj7vOdEC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 1, 2018

James Harden with the most disrepectful basketball play off all time, Wes Johnson needs to call it quits pic.twitter.com/hpH2rAWFNJ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 1, 2018

Wesley Johnson to his teammates, after James Harden crossed him into next century pic.twitter.com/iIvFdtEdqR — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 1, 2018

Disrespect?!!?!?? Harden just dug my dudes grave, buried him and snatched his soul!!! Johnson gonna have to go into a witness protection program after tonight 💀💀💀 https://t.co/eBSycxCVVH — Daquan (@toochillJames) March 1, 2018

Oh my good god this is it, the most disrespectful act of 2018 NBA. Harden crosses up Wes Johnson, STARES AT HIM ‼️ wets 3 in his face 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/j6W0PxMMQF — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 1, 2018