James Harden Shows No Mercy To Wesley Johnson In Brutal Ankle-Breaker

There are crossovers and then there’s James Harden of the Houston Rockets making an absolute mockery of L.A. Clippers’ Wesley Johnson on Wednesday night:
Harden’s crossover sent Johnson flying backward, but it didn’t end there. Harden then paused just to stare Johnson down before casually sinking a three-pointer on his way to a 25-point night.
The Rockets beat the Clippers, 105-92.
If an ankle-breaker main course with a side order of staring wasn’t brutal enough, Harden had some dessert after the game as he laughed the whole thing off:
The reaction on social media was swift, with some urging Johnson to enter the witness protection program: