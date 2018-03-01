SPORTS
James Harden Shows No Mercy To Wesley Johnson In Brutal Ankle-Breaker

Johnson may have to go into hiding after this one.
By Ed Mazza

There are crossovers and then there’s James Harden of the Houston Rockets making an absolute mockery of L.A. Clippers’ Wesley Johnson on Wednesday night:

Harden’s crossover sent Johnson flying backward, but it didn’t end there. Harden then paused just to stare Johnson down before casually sinking a three-pointer on his way to a 25-point night.

The Rockets beat the Clippers, 105-92. 

If an ankle-breaker main course with a side order of staring wasn’t brutal enough, Harden had some dessert after the game as he laughed the whole thing off:

The reaction on social media was swift, with some urging Johnson to enter the witness protection program: 

