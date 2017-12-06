James McAvoy Got Buff And People On Twitter Really Like It

Twitter is thirsty for a nice, tall glass of James McAvoy.

“Hold on,” you may be thinking. “James McAvoy? The Scottish actor who played Professor X in the X-Men movies?”

Yes.

“The dude from ‘Atonement,’ right?”

Yup.

“Well,” you may reply. “He’s always been handsome, what’s the big deal?”

Well, let us introduce you to James McAvoy 2.0:

Photographers spotted and snapped photos of freshly swole McAvoy roaming the streets of Philadelphia on Friday.

Twitter approved of the 38-year-old actor’s new look.

We need to talk about James McAvoy.



I say we, I mean I. pic.twitter.com/l28DF0LqAt — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) December 5, 2017

Ok but who the fuck told James McAvoy that he fucking could? pic.twitter.com/ID08Mi5oGF — Is It Mardi Gras Yet? (@IfIWereMagneto) December 5, 2017

now that armie hammer's stint as the Internet's Boyfriend is over, can we pls focus our attention on james mcavoy pic.twitter.com/bsWVpxhPrJ — priya (@priya_ebooks) December 4, 2017

when professor x can see exactly what you’re thinking of doing to him. pic.twitter.com/WfF7yxOQRF — best actor james mcavoy (@james_mcavoys) December 2, 2017

Knowing James McAvoy is floating around in my city somewhere rn looking this thicc is an utter joy pic.twitter.com/dXnMvTLYxi — witchqueen of arkham 🌑 (@voidember) December 3, 2017

James McAvoy's twink-to-hunk transformation feels like it should be an A1 story for the Gay Twitter Times-Gazette. pic.twitter.com/ZCdYRNmG4N — Slade (@Slade) December 5, 2017

If you weren't thirsting for James McAvoy before he got thicc you don't deserve to thirst James McAvoy. https://t.co/rQBbGzzChC — Chic Fleek (@adounce) December 5, 2017