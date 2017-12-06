James McAvoy Got Buff And People On Twitter Really Like It

Twitter is thirsty for a nice, tall glass of James McAvoy.
“Hold on,” you may be thinking. “James McAvoy? The Scottish actor who played Professor X in the X-Men movies?”
Yes.
“The dude from ‘Atonement,’ right?”
Yup.
“Well,” you may reply. “He’s always been handsome, what’s the big deal?”
Well, let us introduce you to James McAvoy 2.0:
Photographers spotted and snapped photos of freshly swole McAvoy roaming the streets of Philadelphia on Friday.
Twitter approved of the 38-year-old actor’s new look.
Good job, James.