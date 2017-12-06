ENTERTAINMENT
James McAvoy Got Buff And People On Twitter Really Like It

Just call him Professor XXL.
Twitter is thirsty for a nice, tall glass of James McAvoy.

“Hold on,” you may be thinking. “James McAvoy? The Scottish actor who played Professor X in the X-Men movies?”

Yes.

“The dude from ‘Atonement,’ right?” 

Yup.

“Well,” you may reply. “He’s always been handsome, what’s the big deal?”

Well, let us introduce you to James McAvoy 2.0:

Oh, hello there.

Photographers spotted and snapped photos of freshly swole McAvoy roaming the streets of Philadelphia on Friday.

Hiiiiii.
Mmm hmm.
Noice.
Hey … where you going????
Don't leave!

Twitter approved of the 38-year-old actor’s new look.

Good job, James.

