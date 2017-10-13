A British radio host says he’s disgusted by the sexual harassment allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein ― but said Americans who support President Donald Trump can’t feel that same level of disgust.

“If I was like them I’d have to think Harvey Weinstein there would make a good president,” James O’Brien said on Thursday on LBC.

He said:

“I’d have to be sitting here thinking: ’This man’s been accused of rape, sexual assault, appalling violations, utterly depraved and perverted behavior, oh here’s a tape of him admitting it, he’d make an excellent president.’”

O’Brien appeared to be referring at once to a tape of Weinstein admitting to groping a model in 2005 as well as Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the pussy” Access Hollywood tape.

“How can you have two men accused of almost identical behaviors,” he said. “One of them, quite rightly, being pulled to shreds. One of them coming here on a state visit.”