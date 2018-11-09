James Woods Reaches Across Politics To Aid Alyssa Milano In California Wildfire

Conservative actor James Woods set aside politics Friday in a bid to help outspoken progressive and Me Too movement supporter Alyssa Milano when a raging Southern California wildfire threatened her home.

Milano was desperately seeking a safe place for her family’s horses as she and her husband were evacuating their home with their two children.

Woods posted a message on his Twitter account asking if anyone could help the actress.

She needs help with five horses. It was previously reported that her horses had been evacuated, but she says that did not happen. Please contact her at @Alyssa_Milano to get her location or use my hashtag #SoCalFiresJamesWoods This is a serious request. https://t.co/R7krd0Wfbg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Earlier, the full-tilt Donald Trump supporter even offered advice to Milano about what to do if she couldn’t find a safe place for the horses.

Important: if you must free them as a last resort, be sure to remove their halters. @Alyssa_Milano #SoCalFiresJamesWoods https://t.co/aUldBrBFMO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Offers of safe places for the horses came in, and Milano soon tweeted that “everything with a heartbeat is safe” and thanked people for their concern. It wasn’t immediately clear if help came via Woods’ Twitter plea.

Woods’ Twitter account, with its 1.84 million followers, has become a kind of clearinghouse for those seeking missing loved ones or help — as well as for those offering aid, particularly for animals — in the latest California wildfires.

For twelve hours we have been using two dedicated hashtags (#CampFireJamesWoods, #SoCalFiresJamesWoods) so people can coordinate finding each other on my @Twitter feed. Just tweet info on missing persons using a hashtag by geography or search for those missing the same way. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

After a missing loved one was located safe after a plea on his Twitter account, Woods deemed the social media operation “so much more rewarding than arguing politics.” He assured followers he was safe and far from the fires, visiting in New England.

#Safe! Keep up the good work, followers. You are literally saving lives. This is so much more rewarding than arguing politics!! God bless you, Dave McLaughlin. Thank you, Kellie! #SoCalFiresJamesWoods https://t.co/vQIRq1mbLH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Thank you. I’m three thousand miles from the fires, visiting in New England. I was just able to marshall the sheer force of my wonderful @Twitter followers to become a kind of hi tech bulletin board to share fire info. #CampfireJamesWoods #SoCalFiresJamesWoods https://t.co/32WjLPUpPU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Twitter followers were relieved that Milano, her family and her horses were all safe. But she was also attacked by haters over the plea for help.

Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern.



To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Despite some attacks also by fellow conservatives for Woods’ appeal on Milano’s behalf, he was generally praised from both sides of the fence for temporarily setting aside his politics to help anyone in need. Some saw the support as a way beyond the current divisiveness in the nation.

Because her animals are in danger and she needs help. @Alyssa_Milano #SoCalFiresJamesWoods https://t.co/GFc66PGSal — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

I love that you can put your political beliefs aside and help her out in a time of need. Shows you have a good heart. — Cheree Hoff (@mamahoff_) November 9, 2018

Very admirable of you @RealJamesWoods. Proof that despite our political differences, we can still be decent human beings to each other. — Tony (@willrunforpizza) November 9, 2018

Well... never thought I’d say this, but if you’re in the path of the fires in SoCal and need help with people or animals, check and post on the hashtag #SoCalFiresJamesWoods



Just saw that he was helping coordinate rescue for Alyssa Milano’s horses. — Angry WH Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) November 9, 2018

Crisis brings us together. Let's all figure out how to KEEP us together. — Kent Bickell (@kentbick) November 9, 2018

For once I like something you're doing. Honestly this is great. — Herbert Nenninger (@Sasquatchanon) November 9, 2018

It’s not likely Woods will now tone down his highly charged political messages. On Wednesday he slammed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for refusing to concede to GOP candidate Brian Kemp in a very tight race while votes were still being counted. Woods called it “not very classy, but not surprising.”

Not very classy, but not surprising. https://t.co/Cch8lm2WPX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 7, 2018

Milano wasn’t pulling back either, but was taking some time off: