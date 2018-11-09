James Woods Reaches Across Politics To Aid Alyssa Milano In California Wildfire

Conservative actor James Woods set aside politics Friday in a bid to help outspoken progressive and Me Too movement supporter Alyssa Milano when a raging Southern California wildfire threatened her home.
Milano was desperately seeking a safe place for her family’s horses as she and her husband were evacuating their home with their two children.
Earlier, the full-tilt Donald Trump supporter even offered advice to Milano about what to do if she couldn’t find a safe place for the horses.
Offers of safe places for the horses came in, and Milano soon tweeted that “everything with a heartbeat is safe” and thanked people for their concern. It wasn’t immediately clear if help came via Woods’ Twitter plea.
Woods’ Twitter account, with its 1.84 million followers, has become a kind of clearinghouse for those seeking missing loved ones or help — as well as for those offering aid, particularly for animals — in the latest California wildfires.
Woods initially added a dedicated hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods for the deadly blaze north of Sacramento in Butte Country that has scorched about 70,000 acres.
He later added #SoCalFiresJamesWoods for the Hill fire near Hill Canyon in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, which was burning 6,000 acres Friday morning, and the 14,000-acre Woolsey fire south of Simi Valley in Los Angeles County. Malibu homes threatened by Woolsey were ordered evacuated Friday.
After a missing loved one was located safe after a plea on his Twitter account, Woods deemed the social media operation “so much more rewarding than arguing politics.” He assured followers he was safe and far from the fires, visiting in New England.
Twitter followers were relieved that Milano, her family and her horses were all safe. But she was also attacked by haters over the plea for help.
Despite some attacks also by fellow conservatives for Woods’ appeal on Milano’s behalf, he was generally praised from both sides of the fence for temporarily setting aside his politics to help anyone in need. Some saw the support as a way beyond the current divisiveness in the nation.
It’s not likely Woods will now tone down his highly charged political messages. On Wednesday he slammed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for refusing to concede to GOP candidate Brian Kemp in a very tight race while votes were still being counted. Woods called it “not very classy, but not surprising.”
Milano wasn’t pulling back either, but was taking some time off: