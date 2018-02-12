The athletes did not fly through the air with the greatest of ease during the wind-whipped women’s slopestyle at the Winter Olympics on Monday, but reigning Olympic champion Jamie Anderson tamed the conditions enough to win the gold medal again in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She became the first female snowboarder to win multiple golds and notched the second gold for the United States at these Games.

Mother Nature couldn't stop a force of nature. Jamie Anderson won gold for Team USA in women's slopestyle. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKthTN pic.twitter.com/zUSS5G2wpf — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

“I’m feeling so happy,” Anderson said, per the Olympics’ news service. “I’ve gone through so much this last year just preparing for the Games and defending the gold is definitely not an easy position to be in.”

Sergei Bobylev via Getty Images Jamie Anderson celebrates her victory.

Much of the drama was created by the wind, which wiped out Sunday’s qualifying. So the whole field got to compete in Monday’s final in two runs for the gold.

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images Jamie Anderson took the lead on her first run.

But the conditions remained dangerous. After a 75-minute delay, Anderson and the rest of the field went to work. Much of the field struggled mightily against the elements, but Anderson managed to record an 83 on her first run to take the lead and that score held up.

Canada’s Laurie Blouin and Finland’s Enni Rukarvi took silver and bronze, respectively.