Jamie Foxx 'Emphatically Denies' Sexual Misconduct Allegation

A lawyer representing actor Jamie Foxx put out a statement on the star’s behalf Wednesday denying any wrongdoing in a recently alleged incident of sexual misconduct.

TMZ reported early Wednesday that a woman went to the Las Vegas police last week to accuse Foxx of hitting her in the face with his penis when she refused to perform oral sex in 2002.

In a statement to HuffPost, Foxx’s attorney Allison Hart said that the star “emphatically denies” the accusation and that he plans to file a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department accusing the woman of filing a false report.

“The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last sixteen years until last Friday because the incident never happened,” Hart added. “We consider it to be extraordinarily reckless for any publication to publish this bogus story.”