Jamie Lee Curtis Warns Trump-Praising DJ: 'You And I Are Coming To Blows'

“Halloween” star Jamie Lee Curtis slashed back when an Australian radio host baited her about President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“You and I are coming to blows, I think,” the actress told Kyle Sandilands of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” in Sydney. The 59-year-old actress was Down Under to promote her already successful new entry in the horror franchise.

Sandilands initiated the exchange with a passing mention of Trump, news.com.au reported.

“Don’t even,” Curtis said. “I mean look, he’s not a good person.”

Sandilands persisted, saying he liked that Trump does outrageous things, though he conceded he doesn’t like everything.

“But that’s just being outrageous,” Curtis replied, per news.com.au. “I’m not going to fight, I’m just saying that this is the president of the United States of America.”

Curtis revved up her criticism of the president in a clip from the show, above, obtained by the Daily Mail. “You have to have empathy, you have to care about people,” she said. “He does not care about anybody but Donald J. Trump.”

Curtis dismissed Sandilands’ suggestion that U.S. unemployment was down and the economy was up because of Trump. “That’s just the market economy doing its thing,” she said. “It goes up and goes down. He can’t take credit.”

As the debate continued, Curtis said: “You and I are going to come to blows, I think.”

But in the end, Curtis said there were no hard feelings.

“It’s all good,” she said.