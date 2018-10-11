Jamie Lee Curtis Uses 2 Words To Shut Down Widely Ridiculed Fox News Gun Story

Jamie Lee Curtis needed just two words to sum up a widely ridiculed Fox News story that contrasted her real-life advocacy for gun reform with her fictional character’s use of firearms in new movie “Halloween.”

The actor described the online article, which said her “on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control,” as “just silly” in an interview with USA Today published Wednesday.

She accused the conservative network of “trying to make a point without ever asking me what I really think.” She added: “If I had made my career as a pacifist actor, I would never have worked, ever.”

Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new 'Halloween' movie despite advocating for gun control https://t.co/OL2q5nXtUx — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2018

Curtis acknowledged she wants assault weapons and bump stocks to be banned.

But she said she fully supports the Second Amendment and has “absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place.”

“Halloween” hits theaters on Oct. 19.