BLACK VOICES
08/18/2017 02:16 pm ET Updated Aug 21, 2017

One Tweet Perfectly Captures Why America Doesn't Need Confederate Statues

Writer Jamil Smith has an excellent retort for “folks worried about erasing history.”
By Elyse Wanshel

A tweet about Confederate statues is resonating with hundreds of thousands of people.

Jamil Smith, a Los Angeles-based writer who has contributed to The New York Times, the Washington Post and the Daily Beast, had a great response to those who believe the removal of Confederate statues will “erase” history.

Smith’s tweet, which has received over 200,000 likes and 73,000 retweets, also received its fair share of funny responses that further proved his point. 

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave a shocking press conference in which he defended people who attended a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead on Saturday.

The rally, called “Unite the Right,” was organized to protest the removal of a statue commemorating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

During his remarks at Trump Tower, the president argued that taking down Confederate statues, like Lee’s, could lead to the removal of statues of other historical figures like George Washington or Thomas Jefferson.

Apparently those worried about history being “erased” haven’t heard about museums, either.

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Twitter New York Times Trump Tower
One Tweet Perfectly Captures Why America Doesn't Need Confederate Statues
CONVERSATIONS