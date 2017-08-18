One Tweet Perfectly Captures Why America Doesn't Need Confederate Statues

A tweet about Confederate statues is resonating with hundreds of thousands of people.
Jamil Smith, a Los Angeles-based writer who has contributed to The New York Times, the Washington Post and the Daily Beast, had a great response to those who believe the removal of Confederate statues will “erase” history.
Smith’s tweet, which has received over 200,000 likes and 73,000 retweets, also received its fair share of funny responses that further proved his point.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave a shocking press conference in which he defended people who attended a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead on Saturday.
The rally, called “Unite the Right,” was organized to protest the removal of a statue commemorating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
During his remarks at Trump Tower, the president argued that taking down Confederate statues, like Lee’s, could lead to the removal of statues of other historical figures like George Washington or Thomas Jefferson.
Apparently those worried about history being “erased” haven’t heard about museums, either.