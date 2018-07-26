Jane Fonda Says A '9 To 5' Sequel With Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin Is In The Works

Word to the “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” bosses of the world: The women of “9 to 5” are coming back.

Actress Jane Fonda confirmed on Wednesday that she and co-stars Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin are all planning to star in a sequel to “9 to 5,” the 1980 comedy in which they portrayed three working women who fight back against the chauvinism, misogyny and harassment in their office.

“My role is as an executive producer, and I’m working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers,” Fonda told reporters at a Television Critics Association event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

In February, Deadline reported that 20th Century Fox was in the early stages of rebooting “9 to 5” for a modern audience. At the time, the new version was said to follow three young women facing off against their male higher-ups, with Fonda, Parton and Tomlin offering their advice on how to get even.

The studio was reportedly requesting that Rashida Jones collaborate with Patricia Resnick, writer of the original screenplay, on a script for the sequel.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda whetted appetites for a "9 to 5" sequel when they appeared at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Currently promoting her new HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” Fonda didn’t confirm any of those earlier details, but she hinted that the new version would be reflective of the contemporary workforce.

“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” she said, according to People. “Today a lot of the workforce is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?”

“Plus with social media, the internet, you can be spied on very easily,” Fonda said, while adding, “I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop because guys are scared.”

Rumors about a sequel began to swirl when Fonda, Parton and Tomlin appeared at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where they took an apparent “9 to 5”-inspired dig at President Donald Trump. Fonda and Tomlin are co-stars on the hit Netflix series, “Grace and Frankie,” which was renewed for a fifth season in February.

Parton, meanwhile, told Nightline in March that she’d “love” to reprise her role in a “9 to 5” sequel if the script was right.