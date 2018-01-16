Jane Fonda Has Cancerous Growth Removed

Actress Jane Fonda said Monday she had a cancerous growth removed from her face.

At the start of an AOL Build interview to promote the fourth season of her Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie” with Lily Tomlin, Fonda quickly addressed why she was wearing a bandage across her lower lip.

“I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” the two-time Oscar winner said about three minutes into the segment, above. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just wanted to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

AOL Build Jane Fonda quickly explained the bandage on her lip.

Lauded for making a public appearance anyway, she responded: “Well, the world is falling apart. What’s a lip, right?”

A Fonda rep wouldn’t elaborate on the cancer or treatment.