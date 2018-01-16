Jane Fonda Busts Out One Shady Comeback For Lily Tomlin’s Face-Lift Joke

Jane Fonda had quite the response to Lily Tomlin's facelift comment pic.twitter.com/2qUUxReqiy

Actress Jane Fonda is savage.

“Today” co-host Hoda Kotb asked Fonda and her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin how long the two have known each other during an interview Tuesday morning.

Tomlin decided to make a little joke in response, turning to Fonda to say, “I knew you before your first face-lift.”

Initially, Fonda seemed to move on from the jab. But as the women laughed awkwardly, her brain was clearly working on hyperdrive, which we assume looks something like this ...

… because Fonda eventually turned to Tomlin and retorted, “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

She was referencing a September interview in which Megyn Kelly, hosting her first week of “Megyn Kelly Today,” asked Fonda about the plastic surgery she’s had done. Fonda didn’t appreciate the question then.

This time the sass was strong enough to leave Kotb and co-host Savannah Guthrie scrambling for a transition, which Fonda eventually provided by bringing up New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.