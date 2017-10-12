The actress glows on the cover of Town & Country’s November issue in what is an unretouched photo, People reports.

Fonda wears a simple white collared shirt and bold statement jewelry with minimal makeup.

A post shared by TOWN&COUNTRY (@townandcountrymag) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Fonda spoke out against retouching back in 2014, when she became a face of L’Oreal Paris at 69 years old.

“I am not gorgeous, I never was, but I was always OK-looking and I’m keen to stay that way,” she said in a statement at the time. “I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks.”

Fonda is open about the fact that she’s had cosmetic surgery, though she’d rather discuss topics she deems more important.

Her unretouched cover is the latest step in the beauty industry’s growing appreciation of older women. It follows Helen Mirren’s Allure cover from August, which accompanied Allure’s announcement it is banning the term “anti-aging” from its pages.

“Whether we know it or not, [the term is] subtly reinforcing the message that aging is a condition we need to battle,” wrote Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee. “...Repeat after me: Growing older is a wonderful thing because it means that we get a chance, every day, to live a full, happy life.”

Fonda and Mirren gave us even more gold when they rocked the runway together at a L’Oreal fashion show last week.

Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images