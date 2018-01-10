'Jane The Virgin' Officially Adds Another Latina Director To Its Ranks

Gina Rodriguez is a director!
The actress celebrated her directorial debut on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding a “Jane the Virgin” clapperboard with her name next to the director slot. Rodriguez shared the moment with co-stars Yael Grobglas and Rosario Dawson.
″#Janethevirgin Add another Latina director to that list,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption.
“Jane The Virgin” is currently on a midseason break but is expected to return to The CW on Jan. 26. Dawson is the latest addition to the show’s cast. Earlier this month the network announced the “Daredevil” star would have a multi-episode arc this season.
Dawson seems to have arrived on set just in time for the boricua’s big debut behind the scenes. The star helped Rodriguez celebrate the big moment with a gif shared via Instagram on Wednesday.
Rodriguez revealed what motivated her to sit in the director’s chair during an interview on “The View” last month.
“As a woman of color, I think that being able to have the opportunity to direct and to be able to direct my show is very exciting,” she said at the time. “But I think the idea that I get to go and tell other young ladies that I’m doing it. I’ve seen them now decide to approach their showrunners and want to do it themselves on shows.”
Rodriguez also noted that Eva Longoria, who directed a “Jane The Virgin” episode in Season 3, helped her take “control of the opportunities I have in front of me.”
And Longoria will soon be back in the director’s chair. The actress is preparing to direct her second “Black-ish” episode, and shared a photo of the script with fans on Wednesday.