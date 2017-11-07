Moisture-rich Artisan Hair care brand, Camille Rose is the #2 selling brand in the haircare category at Target! This, from a brand created in the kitchen of founder, Janell Stephen’s over six years ago.

When Stephens initially planted the seeds of what would eventually grow into the Camille Rose Naturals brand, her needs were simple; she merely wanted a product that would work well with her family’s sensitive skin. A dedicated vegan and mother of five, the Louisiana native and mompreneur created each handmade product under the mantra that whatever you put on your body should be good enough to put in it. This standard was unlike the mission of many of the popular beauty products on the market at the time with harsh chemicals and unpronounceable substances being the industry standard. As Janell conducted research into these substances that were the norm in the products on the shelves of her favorite retailers, it became evident that a holistic method of producing beauty products was a dire need that wasn’t being met. It was then that she expanded her initial objective of simply developing products for her family, and soon began the process of creating a brand that could be used by many.

“Initially, I focused on my children and their sensitive skin needs, then later on nourishing my own hair and skin,” says Janell. “It wasn’t long after that I realized that other people could benefit from the concoctions that I mixed together in my kitchen.”

After years of making products for her own family, Camille Rose Naturals was born in 2010 and took off in 2011 with a product line of skincare products ranging from diaper rash cream to nursing mom cream. Each homemade creation held true to the Camille Rose Naturals company mission to produce a line of high end, gourmet, ingredient-inspired hair and body products that offer clean living beauty solutions to a sophisticated consumer base. Janelle knew she was on to something after making her products available for sale on the Camille Rose Naturals website and saw an explosion amongst her target demographic. Soon after, Janell created and released additional products including Moisture Milk, conditioner and the most popular product to date, the Almond Jai Twisting Butter. Though a financial and brand building success, Janell found her biggest source of happiness in knowing that her products were providing a holistic solution to the needs of women and men on a global scale.

In 2012, Camille Rose Naturals transcended the online retail space when it became available at over 100 Target stores nationwide. A plethora of retailers followed suit with the brand being available for purchase in Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sally’s, Whole Foods and CVS locations. The rapid expansion into brick and mortar locations was only overshadowed by the immense following that the brand developed online by beauty experts, influencers and everyday consumers.

Today, Janell Stephens is proof of the positive effect of hard work and determination on a dream that was masterfully weaved into a tangible reality. The Camille Rose Naturals brand continues to grow with a number products available for sale online and with select retailers. The needs of her rapidly growing consumer base continues to inspire Janell, as much as the needs of her children did, many years ago when her journey began. Janell is still very much hands on in the production process of the brand with new creations being added to the company repertoire as quickly as she can invent them. With health, wellness and love being the cornerstone of the Camille Rose Naturals brand, Janell Stephens knows that it is only the beginning for the future of herself and her brand. “You can trust Camille Rose Naturals to source ingredients with integrity, mix with a pinch of love, and to always consider your total health and wellness,” says Stephens. On Dec 24th Target will launch the brands skincare and multivitamin collection. This will be the first time the hair company will leave the haircare aisle and will bring the brand front I center to a new consumer base. Janell Stephens, a powerhouse in her own right, not only provided a solution for her children but is changing lives with her care line across the country.