Janelle Monáe's Powerful Response To Grammys Nomination For Album Of The Year

Janelle Monáe, whose “Dirty Computer” was nominated for the Grammy Awards album of the year on Friday, said her acclaimed record aims to elevate people who have been “pushed to the margins of society.”

The artist joined “CBS This Morning” as nominations for the Grammys were announced. Shortly after she learned “Dirty Computer” was in the running for album of the year, she delivered a tearful statement about community and representation.

“This album is so much bigger than me,” Monáe said. “It’s not about me, it’s about a community of dirty computers, of marginalized voices. Being a young black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say.”

She continued: “And there was a group of people that I wanted to celebrate and I’m happy to be representing them. I hope they feel seen, I hope they feel heard, I hope they feel loved and I hope they feel celebrated.”

Monáe, who already had six Grammy nominations under her belt, also earned a Grammy nomination on Friday for best music video for her song “PYNK,” from her “Dirty Computer” album.

Other nominees for album of the year are: Cardi B for “Invasion of Privacy,” Brandi Carlile for “By The Way, I Forgive You,” Drake for “Scorpion,” H.E.R. for “H.E.R.,” Post Malone for “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Kacey Musgraves for “Golden Hour,” and “Black Panther: The Album,” inspired by and from Kendrick Lamar and various artists.

Monáe talked further about her inspiration for “Dirty Computer,” which was released in April.

“It’s about a community of voices that I hear and see when I look out in the crowd,” she said. “You know there’s something going on in this country. And there are a lot of people’s voices being pushed to the margins of society because of who they love and what God they choose to serve.”

“I wanted this album to be for them, to be a community and a church for their lives,” she continued.