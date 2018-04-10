Janelle Monáe's New Music Video Is A Pink, Vagina-Inspired Celebration

Janelle Monáe is dressed in hot pink pants that look like a vagina in her new video for “PYNK,” and people are here for the song’s whole vibe.

The song, which also features Grimes, comes from the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress’ upcoming third solo album, “Dirty Computer.”

Monáe told Beats 1 that the new album will be “extremely vulnerable” and that it’s “such an honest body of work and I don’t know how people are going to react to it.”

“I know that there are a lot of things that I haven’t discussed and I think this is the album that you’ll get an opportunity to get a closer glimpse into my mind and into my heart,” she said.

We’d say “PYNK” is pretty honest.

“Pink like the inside of your, baby (we’re all just pink) / Pink like the walls and the doors, maybe (deep inside, we’re all just pink) / Pink like your fingers in my, maybe / Pink is the truth you can’t hide,” she sings.

A cotton candy-colored confection, the video features incredible female-centric visuals ― think booties popping, synchronized desert dancing, neon “Pussy Power” signs, close-ups on saucy underwear ― with a diverse cast. Most scenes feature Monáe and/or actress Tessa Thompson, who have been rumored to be a couple since the release of Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” video that Thompson also stars in.

Of their relationship, Thompson has said that she and Monáe “have been really close.”

“We’ve been really good friends at this point for about three and a half years,” Thompson continued. I’m so lucky to have her in my life,” she said to ET Online.

In addition to wondering even more about Thompson’s and Monáe’s relationship status, fans on Twitter seem to be LOVING the video’s look, feel and sound:

