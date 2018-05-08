Janet Jackson To Receive Icon Award At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson will be honored at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this month.

Billboard announced on Monday that the superstar will receive the coveted Icon Award at this year’s annual ceremony, on May 20 in Las Vegas. Jackson, 51, will be in good company. Other artists who have received the award include Stevie Wonder, Prince, Cher and Celine Dion. Correction: awesome company.

If that news weren’t amazing enough, she will also perform at the ceremony. It will be her first televised performance since the American Music Awards in 2009.

“Can’t wait! Thank u @bbmas,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on May 7, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Jackson was nominated for 18 Billboard Music Awards from 1990 (the first year the ceremony aired) to 2001, winning 10 times. She has a busy summer planned, with scheduled performances at the Essence Festival, Panorama and Outside Lands, and she recently added 11 dates to her “State of the World” tour.