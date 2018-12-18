Social Media Celebrates Janet Jackson As CBS Denies Les Moonves' Severance Payout

People on social media are lauding Janet Jackson and her artistic contributions as reports revealed that Les Moonves, the former CEO and chairman of CBS, will not receive a $120 million severance payout from the company.

Moonves stepped down from the company in September after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or assault. This week the network announced that he would not receive “any severance payment” after an investigation into the misconduct allegations.

In light of the news, people on Twitter have called attention to the accusations against Moonves and reports that he allegedly targeted Jackson for years after her and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl performance, in which the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” occurred.

They can give the severance to Janet Jackson, and the rest of this bigoted predator's targets. https://t.co/0NZdmnA1AW — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) December 18, 2018

The performance ended with Timberlake ripping off a piece of Jackson’s costume, which left her breast exposed on live television. Both performers said the incident was unintended, but she has notably and publicly borne the brunt of the blame.

Sources told HuffPost in September that Moonves was behind an order that Viacom-owned radio stations and other properties stop playing her songs and music videos. (CBS and Viacom announced they split into separate companies in 2006.)

The praise and acknowledgment for Jackson continued this week:

It’s the little things. Meanwhile @JanetJackson’s over here getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame💅🏾 https://t.co/jXxTXwWrAA — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) December 18, 2018

Shot: Disgraced ex-CBS CEO Les Moonves, who tried to destroy Janet Jackson's career after the 2004 Super Bowl incident, was just denied his $120 million severance amid sexual misconduct investigation.



Chaser: Janet will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Yca6pa3xfz — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) December 18, 2018

Les Moonves tried to ruin Janet Jackson's career. Now he's fired & leaving CBS in disgrace without a penny while she's being inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.



Karma, the baddest b**** since Trina. https://t.co/zFCIfonieK — Simply TC (@BienSur_JeTaime) December 18, 2018