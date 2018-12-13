Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame For 2019

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame named the global superstar as part of its latest class of inductees on Thursday. It was Jackson’s third time being nominated for the honor.

“Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the organization wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.”

We did it u guys 💜 Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/1APrRJdmTv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 13, 2018

Jackson celebrated the news on Twitter.

“We did it u guys,” the music icon wrote. “Thank U for all your love and support.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognizes inductees for “having contributed over 25 years of musical excellence.” Jackson’s fellow 2019 inductees are The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

An official nominating committee picked artists and groups to be considered for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The final inductees were chosen based on votes from fans and people in the music industry.

Missy Elliott, who became the first female rapper to be nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year, congratulated Jackson for her induction on Thursday.

″Yaaaaaayyyyy,” she wrote. “I am So Happy for you JJ!!!.”