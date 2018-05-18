Janet Jackson is a style icon for the ages.

The star, who just celebrated her 52nd birthday on May 16, has given us plenty of fashion inspiration over the years. From her days of matching Jackson family costumes to her penchant for shoulder-padded blazers and her affinity for crop tops, the “Dammn Baby” singer always radiates an aura of effortless cool that people aspire to achieve.

On May 20, Jackson is set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards ― her first TV performance in almost a decade ― and she’ll also be presented with the well-deserved Icon Award.

Ahead of the show, we thought we’d take a look back at Jackson’s style through the years. Scroll through to see for yourself: