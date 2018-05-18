STYLE & BEAUTY
Photos Of Janet Jackson's Style Evolution Through The Years

The singer clearly loves shoulder pads and crop tops.
By Julia Brucculieri

Janet Jackson is a style icon for the ages.

The star, who just celebrated her 52nd birthday on May 16, has given us plenty of fashion inspiration over the years. From her days of matching Jackson family costumes to her penchant for shoulder-padded blazers and her affinity for crop tops, the “Dammn Baby” singer always radiates an aura of effortless cool that people aspire to achieve. 

On May 20, Jackson is set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards ― her first TV performance in almost a decade ― and she’ll also be presented with the well-deserved Icon Award

Ahead of the show, we thought we’d take a look back at Jackson’s style through the years. Scroll through to see for yourself: 

  • Circa 1971
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1972
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1972
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1973
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
    With her mother Katherine, sisters Janet and LaToya and brothers Michael and Randy at the wedding of older brother Jermaine Jackson to Berry Gordy's daughter Hazel in Hollywood.
  • 1974
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • Circa 1977
    CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
    Promotional portrait of the Jackson family. Clockwise from lower row, left: Janet, Randy, Jackie, Michael, Tito, Marlon, LaToya and Rebbie Jackson. 
  • 1977
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1977
    ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
  • 1977
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1978
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1978
    NBC via Getty Images
  • 1982
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1983
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1983
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • 1984
    ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
  • 1985
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With James Debarge at 12th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 1985
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
  • 1986
    Harry Langdon via Getty Images
  • 1986
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
  • 1988
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 5th annual American Cinema Awards in Beverly Hills.
  • 1989
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the presentation of platinum records for her album "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814" and two singles "Miss You Much" and "Rhythm Nation" in Hollywood.
  • 1990
    Jim Steinfeldt via Getty Images
  • 1990
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 1st annual Billboard Music Awards in Santa Monica, California.
  • 1992
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 7th annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in Hollywood.
  • 1992
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 6th annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 1992
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    At the 24th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 1993
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With Michael Jackson at the 35th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 1993
    Ebet Roberts via Getty Images
    Performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
  • 1994
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At\ the party for her sold-out concert tour and plaque presentation for 10 million copies of "Janet" album in Culver City, California.
  • 1994
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    At the 51st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

