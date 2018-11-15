Japan’s New Cybersecurity Minister Admits He's Never Actually Used A Computer

No experience was obviously necessary for this important government job.

Japan’s new minister in charge of cybersecurity made a startling admission on Wednesday: He’s never actually used a computer.

“Since I was 25, I have been in a position of authority where secretaries and employees handle such tasks for me,” Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, told a Lower House cabinet committee meeting, per The Japan Times.

“I give instructions to my aide and so I don’t punch into a computer myself,” he added, per The Associated Press. “But I am confident our work is flawless.”

Multiple media outlets noted that Sakurada, whose ministerial portfolio includes the organization of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, also appeared clueless about how USB sticks work when answering questions about the security of the country’s power grid.