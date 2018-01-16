Japanese News Outlet Mistakenly Sends North Korean Missile Alert

A Japanese broadcaster on Tuesday erroneously sent a mobile app alert announcing that North Korea had launched a missile.

“North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government J alert: evacuate inside the building or underground,” warned the alert, sent by the broadcaster NHK.

NHK issued an apology minutes later and said the alert had been sent by mistake.

Residents of Hawaii received a similar alert on Saturday morning, also sent in error. A state Emergency Management Agency employee pressed the wrong button, sending people into a panic for 38 frantic minutes. The National Guard said Monday it plans to conduct a thorough review, and the employee responsible has been temporarily reassigned.

North Korea’s neighbors have been on high alert in recent months as the rogue regime continues to test launch missiles. U.S. President Donald Trump has ratcheted up tensions, threatening a military response if the country continues to expand its nuclear arsenal.