Japan has announced that it is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission next year and will break a moratorium to relaunch widespread commercial whaling operations for the first time in 30 years.

Japan plans to resume hunts in July of whale species with “healthy” populations in nearby waters, but no longer in the Antarctic Ocean, said a statement from the government’s top spokesman.

Greenpeace blasted Japan’s decision to pull out of the commission.

“The declaration is out of step with the international community, let alone the protection needed to safeguard the future of our oceans and these majestic creatures,” Sam Annesley, executive director of Greenpeace Japan, said in a statement.

“The world’s oceans face multiple threats, like acidification and plastic pollution, in addition to overfishing. As a country surrounded by oceans where people’s lives have been heavily reliant on marine resources, it is essential for Japan to work towards healthy oceans. Japan’s government has so far failed to resolve these problems.

Tokyo says hunting will be limited to Japan's territorial waters and exclusive economic zones and will not take place in Antarctic waters or the southern hemispherehttps://t.co/U8JSPvGDpg pic.twitter.com/0WyC78RHt6 — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 26, 2018

The move appears to be another major decision by a nation prioritizing its own interests over international agreements, like President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris climate change accords.

Australian Marine Conservation Society Chief Executive Officer Darren Kindleysides told The Wall Street Journal that whales “face a greater number of threats today than at any stage in their past. Climate change, entanglements in fishing nets, plastic pollution, underwater noise and ship strikes threaten our ocean giants. Our whales need countries to work together, not go it alone.”

Japan had lobbied the IWC for years to be allowed to hunt more populous whale species, but it was consistently blocked by Australia and New Zealand. A move spearheaded by Japan to ease some decision-making rules was also voted down in September, The Japan Times reported.

But despite an IWC moratorium on commercial whaling, Japan has still killed several hundred whales each year through a loophole allowing “scientific” whaling expeditions in the Antarctic Ocean. Whale meat is still served in Japanese restaurants, according to the Journal. Once Japan leaves the IWC, it cannot continue any whaling in the Antarctic Ocean, according to The Japan Times.

#UPDATE Japan resumes commercial whale hunting and withdraws from international body seeking to protect the giants of the deep@AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/5H3J3T8Jln — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 26, 2018

Australia’s foreign minister and environment minister sharply attacked Japan’s decision to leave the commission, saying the government was “extremely disappointed,” The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“Their decision to withdraw is regrettable and Australia urges Japan to return to the Convention and Commission as a matter of priority,” the ministers said in a statement.

“Australia remains resolutely opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called ‘scientific’ whaling. We will continue to work within the Commission to uphold the global moratorium on commercial whaling.”

It's deeply disappointing to read reports this morning that Japan will resume commercial whaling activities.



The Australian Greens call on the Federal Government to take a united stand with the majority of Australians who oppose this barbaric slaughter. #auspol — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) December 26, 2018