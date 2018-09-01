President Donald Trump was famously not invited to the memorial service of Sen. John McCain, which took place Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington. The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in attendance, however.
Many wondered why Ivanka and Jared were there. While some questioned whether they were even invited, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers cleared that up, reporting Saturday that McCain’s friend Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Ivanka to attend.
“Graham said it would be a nice gesture for Ivanka & Jared to attend, but cleared it w/ Cindy McCain first,” Rogers tweeted, referring to McCain’s widow.
Despite the invite, the Twitterverse was quick to note the irony of Ivanka and Jared’s presence, especially in the face of speakers’ not-so-subtle digs at the president.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said first lady Melania Trump attended the service. She did not.