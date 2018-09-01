President Donald Trump was famously not invited to the memorial service of Sen. John McCain, which took place Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington. The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in attendance, however.

Many wondered why Ivanka and Jared were there. While some questioned whether they were even invited, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers cleared that up, reporting Saturday that McCain’s friend Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Ivanka to attend.

“Graham said it would be a nice gesture for Ivanka & Jared to attend, but cleared it w/ Cindy McCain first,” Rogers tweeted, referring to McCain’s widow.

Despite the invite, the Twitterverse was quick to note the irony of Ivanka and Jared’s presence, especially in the face of speakers’ not-so-subtle digs at the president.

Steve Schmidt upon seeing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive at John McCain's memorial service: "Jared and Ivanka are on the side of a movement that stands for everything that John McCain was against, and opposed, and fought against for his entire life." #McCainMemorial #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/RUHCFTjlZr — モノリシック (@monolithic87) September 1, 2018

I’m stunned Jared and Ivanka didn’t squirm so hard they went into full body dry heaves. https://t.co/KW3rUGTs82 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 1, 2018

I often say that "knowing when to leave a party" is an Art Form.



The same can be said about "when to not attend a party". I don't know if it was gall or insouciance but Jared and Ivanka's presence was wrong and troubling.#McCainFuneral — Martine St-Victor (@MartineMontreal) September 1, 2018

shout out to the person directing the tv coverage of mccain's funeral who cut to a sombre looking ivanka and jared when lieberman spoke of mccain voting against the obamacare repeal pic.twitter.com/Bg0si7UnL3 — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 1, 2018

Ivanka and Jared said nothing when a WH staffer joked about McCain’s death. They stayed silent while Trump attacked McCain repeatedly. Whether they were invited or not, Ivanka and Jared should have stayed home. — A Little Royal (@alittlebitroyal) September 1, 2018

That brutal shot at Donald Trump from Meghan McCain’s eulogy - "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America has always been great.” Loud applause 😱Ivanka and Jared did you hear that? #McCainFuneral — shynedlve (@yesitsmeShyne) September 1, 2018