12/14/2018 04:59 am ET

Twitter Users Troll Jared Kushner Over Chief Of Staff Report

"Jared Kushner is more Chief of Stiff than Chief of Staff."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump may have added son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner to the shortlist of candidates for his next chief of staff.

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the news, which HuffPost broke on Thursday:

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
