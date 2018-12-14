Twitter Users Troll Jared Kushner Over Chief Of Staff Report

President Donald Trump may have added son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner to the shortlist of candidates for his next chief of staff.
Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the news, which HuffPost broke on Thursday:
Trump is reportedly considering Jared Kushner as White House Chief of Staff.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 13, 2018
Sorry, but that’s like putting Wesley Crusher in charge of the bridge. He’s already in way over his head as it is.
Jared blew into a paper bag, his skin was slick with sweat, his eyes rolled back into his head.— Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 13, 2018
Robert Mueller put an arm around his neck.
"You can do this, son. You've been wearing a wire for 6 months, its just a few months more."
"But chief of staff? Chief of staff?"
Jared Kushner's Responsibilities:— Chris Dmytriw 🎄 (@chrisdmytriw1) December 13, 2018
- Middle East Peace
- Government Reform
- Solving Opioid Crisis
- Criminal Justice Reform
- Liaison to Mexico
- Liaison to China
- Liaison to Muslim Community
- Chief of Staff pic.twitter.com/seeiixivhj
D E S P E R A T E— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 13, 2018
Also, can Jared Kushner be @POTUS Chief of Staff if he can't get beyond a medium level security clearance?
And one more question. Do we want a Chief of Staff who is in the pocket of Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/HJi2ec5fuR
How is Jared Kushner going to solve the opioid epidemic and broker peace in the Middle East while Chief of Staff?— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 13, 2018
Why stop at #ChiefOfStaff? Let JARED host the @Academyawards1 too. https://t.co/n2MlrzS15x— Lisa Birnbach (@LisaBirnbach) December 13, 2018
Jared Kushner as chief of staff is perfect because he’s a triple threat of sucking at management, politics, and business— Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) December 13, 2018
Jared Kushner is more Chief of Stiff than Chief of Staff.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 14, 2018
So, if Trump does pick Kushner for Chief of Staff, how many people will claim dibs on "He went to Jared!"?— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 14, 2018
Jared Kushner rumored as next WH Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/EzqcBn6Swj— Scott Moomaw (@aboutamoo) December 13, 2018
I want Jared Kushner to be the Chief of Staff just so I can hear him talk.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 13, 2018
Jared’s in line to be Chief of Staff? *never stops laughing*— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 13, 2018
