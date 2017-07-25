Evangelical Leaders Defend Jared Kushner Amid Ongoing Russia Probe

As President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner met with congressional leaders this week over his contacts in Russia, evangelical leaders rallied around him with statements of support.

A handful of Christian leaders ― many of whom were members of Trump’s evangelical advisory council ― issued statements and tweeted their support for Kushner amid ongoing congressional investigations into whether Trump’s campaign enlisted Russia’s help to win the 2016 presidential election.

Pastors ranging from Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. to Florida megachurch pastor Paula White were among those throwing their support behind Kushner, according to The Washington Post.

“I’ve known Jared for many years,” White, who offered prayers at Trump’s inauguration, tweeted on Monday. “He’s a man of integrity, character, and a great, personal friend. Enough is enough.”

I’ve known Jared for many years. He’s a man of integrity, character, and a great, personal friend. enough-is-enough. https://t.co/icNUwYMx5y — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) July 24, 2017

Falwell Jr. accused the media of making “endless attempts” to “keep the fake Russia collusion story alive— solely to obstruct the president’s agenda.”

“In Jared Kushner, they’ve picked the wrong fight. I don’t know a more competent person. He is brilliant and he is a man of the highest integrity,” Falwell said in a statement Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Jack Graham, pastor of a Southern Baptist church in Texas, called the Russia probe “nonsense” in a Twitter post.

The Russian stuff is nonsense and needs to stop. — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) July 24, 2017

I've found the Presidents son in law and advisor Jared Kushner to be a gracious ally of the evangelical community and people of faith. — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) July 24, 2017

Kushner faced two days of closed-door questioning from Congress this week about his contacts with Russian citizens and officials. The 36-year-old testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday and the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, Kushner released a statement to congressional committees saying he “did not collude” with Russia or seek back channels with Moscow last year.

Several of the evangelical leaders defending Kushner praised the president’s son-in-law, who is Orthodox Jewish, for being a special ally to U.S. Christians.

“Jared has served as a principal liaison between us & @POTUS,” Johnnie Moore, a former Liberty chaplain who reportedly organized Monday’s statements, wrote on Twitter.

Jared has served as a principal liaison between us & @POTUS.



Evangelicals know Jared is our friend, and we are *proudly* his friends. — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 24, 2017

David Jeremiah, a Southern Baptist pastor of a megachurch in California, suggested that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were chosen by God to help advance Christians values in the U.S.