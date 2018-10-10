POLITICS
Jared Kushner Gets Mercilessly Mocked Over Nikki Haley's 'Hidden Genius' Praise

"Hidden Genius, noted son-in-law of Stable Genius."
By Lee Moran

Jared Kushner found himself the butt of many Twitter jokes after Nikki Haley, outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, described him as a “hidden genius.”

Haley called Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser “a hidden genius that no one understands” during an Oval Office press conference with the president Tuesday in which she announced her resignation. 

Check out the video here:

Haley’s bizarre compliment lit up Twitter, with many respondents inevitably comparing it with the president’s bonkers description of himself as “a very stable genius” earlier this year:

Trump is expected to announce Haley’s replacement within the next month. His daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump ― Kushner’s wife ― has ruled herself out for the role. Trump said she would be “dynamite” in the position.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
