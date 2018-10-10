Jared Kushner Gets Mercilessly Mocked Over Nikki Haley's 'Hidden Genius' Praise

Jared Kushner found himself the butt of many Twitter jokes after Nikki Haley, outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, described him as a “hidden genius.”

Haley called Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser “a hidden genius that no one understands” during an Oval Office press conference with the president Tuesday in which she announced her resignation.

Check out the video here:

WATCH: While discussing her forthcoming resignation, Amb. Haley lavishes praise on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. pic.twitter.com/clBt3iSKhK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2018

Haley’s bizarre compliment lit up Twitter, with many respondents inevitably comparing it with the president’s bonkers description of himself as “a very stable genius” earlier this year:

Jared Kushner is hiding a lot.



Genius is not one of them. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) October 9, 2018

tfw you're a hidden genius that no one understand pic.twitter.com/4QQjEMwdTj — Liz Charboneau but Spookier than Normal 🦇 (@lizchar) October 9, 2018

Hidden Genius, noted son-in-law of Stable Genius https://t.co/eTIgz70piU — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) October 9, 2018

Nikki calls Jared a "hidden genius". Real hidden. So hidden you'd think it doesn't exist (it doesn't). — SKIRT (@talktoskirt) October 9, 2018

"Hidden genius."

"Stable genius."



Who knew there were these sub-species of genius? — RC (@robertsjunk) October 9, 2018

It's not hidden: Jared Kushner is a genius at nepotism. And everyone understands. https://t.co/fCcmLJY9VC — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) October 9, 2018

jared kushner's genius hidden like those iraqi wmds — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 9, 2018

hidden genius that no one understands pic.twitter.com/esWbYai1Gl — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) October 9, 2018

*taps mic* I too, am a hidden genius whom no one understands — 🎃 Ghoulia Macfarlane 👻 (@juliamacfarlane) October 9, 2018

Is it a compliment to call a public official publicly engaged in public policy a "hidden genius" ? — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) October 9, 2018

Nikki Haley says Jared Kushner is a "hidden genius." Ah. That's why we can't see how he brought peace to the Middle East. It's hidden peace. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 9, 2018

A hidden genius no one understands. pic.twitter.com/jqKUzR2jcW — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 9, 2018

“he’s such a hidden genius that nobody understands” pic.twitter.com/vXIqed7rt9 — Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) October 9, 2018

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley really just claimed that ”Jared Kushner is such a hidden genius."



This is just as unbelievable as Donald Trump’s claim that he is a “stable genius”.



This family has NO Genuises! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 9, 2018

I forget ... on the genius scale, is the “stable genius” or the “hidden genius” the more geniusey?@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/XtNE8rCNlW — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) October 10, 2018

So many hidden geniuses and stable geniuses in this administration, I bet all the tell-all books will be called "Genius" instead of "Fear" or "Fire and Fury" or "Absolute Terror" or "Utter Insanity" or "Holy Shit They're All Mad Racist Criminals." https://t.co/Ri6YTsVLte — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) October 9, 2018

Jared Kushner is a "hidden genius" in the same way I am a hidden 11-foot tall woman skilled at archery and playing the electric ukulele. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 9, 2018

Jared is such a hidden genius that it’s almost as if he’s not a genius at all. https://t.co/ePsEkR9HDQ — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 9, 2018