Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team questioned Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, earlier this month as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian election interference, several news outlets reported.

Investigators reportedly questioned Kushner for approximately 90 minutes about former national security advisor Michael Flynn, including a meeting they both attended with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. An anonymous source told CNN that “the nature of this conversation was principally to make sure Kushner doesn’t have information that exonerates Flynn.”

“Mr. Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so,” Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement.

Flynn, who resigned in February after not disclosing the extent of his conversations with Kislyak, has been at the center of Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to influence the results of the 2016 election. Flynn and Kislyak reportedly spoke several times after the election to discuss Russian sanctions, a potentially illegally offense. Both men have denied they spoke about sanctions.

According to the New York Times, Flynn’s lawyers have stopped sharing information with Trump’s legal team, a sign that he may be cooperating with prosecutors or attempting to negotiate a plea deal.