Jared Kushner's Awkward Wait Outside A Locked Door Becomes Perfect 'Veep' Spoof

Jared Kushner was caught on camera awkwardly waiting for almost two minutes to be let into the Office of the United States Trade Representative for NAFTA negotiations on Thursday.
It didn’t take long for video of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser ignoring multiple questions from reporters to receive the “Veep” end credits treatment:
Some people on Twitter likened it more to a scene from “The Office.”
Others thought it was straight out of “Saturday Night Live.”
Still more, meanwhile, just marveled at the situation: