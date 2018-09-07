Jared Kushner's Awkward Wait Outside A Locked Door Becomes Perfect 'Veep' Spoof

Jared Kushner was caught on camera awkwardly waiting for almost two minutes to be let into the Office of the United States Trade Representative for NAFTA negotiations on Thursday.

Jared Kushner arrives at USTR. Doesn’t answer op-ed questions or NAFTA questions. Awkward since it takes security 2 mins to let him in. pic.twitter.com/g8WovN7H0v — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) September 6, 2018

It didn’t take long for video of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser ignoring multiple questions from reporters to receive the “Veep” end credits treatment:

Obligatory video of Jared Kushner failing to get into a locked door as reporters bark questions at him and the Veep credits play. pic.twitter.com/mI4lO4HCDn — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) September 7, 2018

Some people on Twitter likened it more to a scene from “The Office.”

I reckon it has more of the awkwardness of The Office — Kanerkie (@kanerkie) September 7, 2018

Others thought it was straight out of “Saturday Night Live.”

I swear it's like a SNL skit!! — JMPanz (@JeannePancurak) September 7, 2018

Still more, meanwhile, just marveled at the situation: