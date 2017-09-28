Jared Leto And Jimmy Fallon Struggle Mightily With 'Name That Song'

This “Name That Song Challenge” may have been a bit too challenging.
Host Jimmy Fallon and Jared Leto of “Blade Runner 2049” squared off on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to guess tunes played one instrument at a time by the Roots.
While the two weren’t totally stumped, it frequently took them a while to answer. No wonder Leto asked for the audience’s help beforehand.
We won’t give away the songs so you can play along, but we will tell you that one hit from decades ago prompted this dance from Fallon.
