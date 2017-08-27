STYLE & BEAUTY
08/27/2017 08:02 pm ET Updated Aug 28, 2017

Jared Leto's Sequined Cape Will Distract You From Life For A Second

You can always count on Jared for a break from reality.
By Kristen Aiken

Not one to be upstaged, Jared Leto blinded us all with the brightness of a solar eclipse at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The 30 Seconds To Mars singer showed up on the “blue carpet” wearing a sequined Gucci cape over a floral blouse, a look almost flashy enough to distract from a significantly grown-out beard.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

The band is at the awards to perform its new single, “Walk On Water.” In a pre-show interview, Leto hinted that there might be even more sartorial fireworks to come: “We will definitely have an outfit change, and that’s part of the surprise.”

Fingers crossed for more sequins.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Shine on.
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.
Kristen Aiken
