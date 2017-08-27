Jared Leto's Sequined Cape Will Distract You From Life For A Second

Not one to be upstaged, Jared Leto blinded us all with the brightness of a solar eclipse at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The 30 Seconds To Mars singer showed up on the “blue carpet” wearing a sequined Gucci cape over a floral blouse, a look almost flashy enough to distract from a significantly grown-out beard.

The band is at the awards to perform its new single, “Walk On Water.” In a pre-show interview, Leto hinted that there might be even more sartorial fireworks to come: “We will definitely have an outfit change, and that’s part of the surprise.”