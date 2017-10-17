Jason Alexander Confirms And Denies Some 'Seinfeld' Fan Theories

“Seinfeld” fan theories are still thriving on the internet, so “The Late Late Show” went to the source for answers.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza for nine seasons, showed off his insight in a clip the late-night show posted online Monday.

Offered up fan theories posted on Reddit, Alexander addressed whether Kramer’s father was in the mafia and more.

However, we don’t think he was totally impartial.