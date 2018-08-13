The Big Reveal: Jason and Brittany Aldean Announce Gender Of Baby No. 2

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the gender of their next child, People magazine reported.

The couple announced the pregnancy on July 10. The baby will make the couple’s first child, Memphis, a big brother. He was born in December 2017. Jason also has two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

The reveal was a family affair with Jason and Brittany pitching balls to his daughters, who had baseball bats. When the balls were struck, they released a cloud of dust to reveal the baby’s gender.

Earlier, Jason told People that they would use in vitro fertilization to have a second child; the couple used the procedure to conceive their son and want to have children close together.