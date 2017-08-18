WEDDINGS
A Bunch Of Disney Channel Alums Were At 'Hannah Montana' Star's Wedding

Groom Jason Earles played Miley Cyrus's brother on the Disney Channel show.
By Kelsey Borresen

Remember Jackson from Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana”?

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Jason Earles along with his costars Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. 

He was Miley’s big brother, played by actor Jason Earles.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Earles married his girlfriend Katie Drysen at The Garland in North Hollywood, California.

A post shared by LEILANI. (@leilaniweddings) on

Attendees included fellow Disney Channel stars Emily Osment, Moises Arias, Phill Lewis, George Newbern, Leo Howard and Olivia Holt

Osment and Arias both worked with the groom on “Hannah Montana,” as well as the Disney Channel Original Movie “Dadnapped,” which also featured Phill Lewis and George Newbern. 

A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on

In an interview with In Touch magazine, the groom called the big day “surreal.”

“Katie was even more beautiful than I could have imagined. I couldn’t wait for the kiss,” he said. 

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on

The bride told the magazine her favorite part of the wedding day was the first look. 

“I feel like there was so much anticipation and build-up but honestly, I was just excited to see him, especially all dressed up,” she said. “I know the first look is more about the groom seeing the bride but I was just as excited to see him looking so handsome.”

Below, more sweet photos from the magical day: 

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on

A post shared by Sarah Gilman (@sarahgilman18) on

A post shared by Danger (@douglas.danger) on

