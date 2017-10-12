As allegations against Harvey Weinstein continue to surface, other men in Hollywood are being called out for their own lewd behavior toward women.
This week, a 2011 video of Jason Momoa uttering a tasteless joke began making its rounds around the web again. The actor and his fellow “Game of Thrones” co-stars were speaking on a panel at Comic-Con when he made the comment.
“As far as Sci-Fi and Fantasy, I love that genre,” Momoa says in the video. “There’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”
After he made the crude joke, a few of his cast members appeared to laugh nervously before literally face-palming.
Now, people on Twitter are not having it. Some users simply condemned Momoa’s behavior, while others were clearly distraught over the fact that, well, yet another of their faves has very problematic opinions.
To be fair, Momoa’s 6-year-old comment may not reflect his thoughts today, but it does not appear he ever apologized for or released a statement on his joke. HuffPost has reached out to a rep for the actor and will update this post accordingly.
