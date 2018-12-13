Jason Momoa Heroically Leads A Haka Dance At 'Aquaman' Premiere

Jason Momoa showed some fierce moves on dry land at the “Aquaman” premiere Wednesday, ditching his trident to perform a haka dance.

The native Hawaiian was supported in the haka ― a stomping Maori war dance ― by Temuera Morrison, a New Zealand native who plays Aquaman’s dad in the DC superhero movie.

The haka is famously performed at rugby matches by New Zealand’s All Blacks team, and we could get used to the dance going Hollywood.

Momoa has participated in the ancient ritual before under pressure. He performed a haka when he auditioned for the role of Khal Drogo on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the Los Angeles Times reported. As we know, he got the part.