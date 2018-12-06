Jason Momoa Has Superhero Adventure As An NBC Page In 'SNL' Preview

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa gets in hot water as an NBC page to promote his hosting gig on this weekend’s “ Saturday Night Live .”

The preview bit, posted Wednesday, shows a page (“SNL” writer Gary Richardson) asking Momoa to man the phones for him. The former “Game of Thrones” actor springs into the kind of action that’s far beyond answering calls. And, of course, there’s a mandatory computer-hacking scene where he shows off his muscles.