WaPo's Jason Rezaian Returns To Journalism 2 Years After Prison Release

Jason Rezaian, who served as The Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief until Iran imprisoned him in 2012, is returning to journalism, the paper announced Wednesday.

Rezeian is rejoining the Post as a staff writer for WorldViews, a newsletter and blog launched last year that targets an international audience.

“For reasons that require little explanation, this is a moment for celebration,” read an announcement from the newspaper’s editors. “Jason joined The Post in 2012 as a correspondent in Iran, but his life was upended when he was detained and then unjustly imprisoned by an Iranian government that held him for 18 months in Iran’s most notorious prison.”

Today marks 2 years since my release from #Iran's Evin prison. January 17 will always mean new beginnings to me and I'm excited for my next adventure as a staff writer on the @washingtonpost's WorldViews team https://t.co/tW8BYr1swJ — Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) January 17, 2018

The announcement falls on the second anniversary of Rezaian’s release from Evin prison, where he was detained after Iranian officials arrested him in July 2014.

The following year, a closed-door Iranian court charged him with espionage and three other serious crimes, including “collaborating with hostile governments” and “propaganda against the establishment,” the Post reported. He was sentenced to prison for an undisclosed amount of time.

Rezaian was one of four Americans set free in 2016 as part of a prisoner release deal between the U.S. and Iran ― a result of 14 months of nuclear armament negotiations between the two countries.