Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was sentenced Friday to nearly seven years for the 2014 murder of teenager Laquan McDonald.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said in his ruling that he will sentence Van Dyke to 81 months, which means the former officer could be out in about four years with good behavior.

The ruling came after jurors in October convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery ― one for each bullet fired at McDonald when the white officer shot the black 17-year-old on a Chicago street four years ago. The shooting was captured on dashcam video, which sparked nationwide calls for justice after its release in 2015.

Van Dyke faced the potential of as little as probation to more than 96 years in prison, depending on which conviction Gaughan found to be the more serious crime. Gaughan decided to sentence Van Dyke on only the second-degree murder conviction.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago officer in 50 years to be convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting.