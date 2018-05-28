'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Set To Start Filming This Summer

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is not done with his characters Jay and Silent Bob.

Aside from an animated movie and a spot in “Clerks 2,” we last saw these two guys in 2001’s “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back,” in which they drive across country to stop Hollywood from making a film about them.

The movie played with countless sequel tropes, even borrowing its title from one of the greatest sequels ever.

Their next film will be called “Jay And Silent Bob Reboot,” but it’s not going to be a traditional reboot, Smith told the crowd during a “Fatman on Batman” live Q&A this month.

Smith said the new film will again follow Jay and Silent Bob across country as they try to stop Hollywood from making a reboot of the film they originally made in “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back.” Still with us?

“It’s literally the same fucking movie all over again,” Smith told the crowd. “It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”