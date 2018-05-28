ENTERTAINMENT
05/28/2018 04:10 pm ET

'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Set To Start Filming This Summer

This movie is more meta than Deadpool.
headshot
By Andy McDonald
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, aka Silent Bob and Jay.
Don Arnold via Getty Images
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, aka Silent Bob and Jay.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is not done with his characters Jay and Silent Bob.

Aside from an animated movie and a spot in “Clerks 2,” we last saw these two guys in 2001’s “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back,” in which they drive across country to stop Hollywood from making a film about them.

The movie played with countless sequel tropes, even borrowing its title from one of the greatest sequels ever.

Their next film will be called “Jay And Silent Bob Reboot,” but it’s not going to be a traditional reboot, Smith told the crowd during a “Fatman on Batman” live Q&A this month.

Smith said the new film will again follow Jay and Silent Bob across country as they try to stop Hollywood from making a reboot of the film they originally made in “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back.” Still with us?

“It’s literally the same fucking movie all over again,” Smith told the crowd. “It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

“Jay And Silent Bob Reboot” starts shooting in August, according to Smith, and will hopefully be out sometime in 2019.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movies Kevin Smith Jay And Silent Bob
'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Set To Start Filming This Summer
CONVERSATIONS